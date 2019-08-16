Morocco/Ghana: Satellites Arrives in Morocco

Ghana's U-20 male team, the Black Satellites arrived in Morocco yesterday beaming with confidence ahead of the start of the Africa Games football competition.

The 18-man team was selected following a successful camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram for a couple of months.

They touched down in the early hours yesterday and have indicated their readiness to replicate the feat of the 2011 team that emerged victorious in the football competition.

The Black Satellites will begin their campaign with a dicey clash against Burundi on Saturday.

It would be played at the Stade Municipal in Kenitra.

Led by Coach Yaw Preko, the Satellites are poised to start the competition on a bright note with a win to enhance their chances of qualification in the competition.

Having been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Senegal and reigning African U-20 champions Mali, the Satellites have a huge task of making it from the group to the next stage.

The Satellites will face Senegal four days after playing their opening match and wrap it up with a clash against Mali on August 24.

Described as the Group of Death, the Satellites would have to put up a strong challenge to surmount the challenge that would come their way.

The team has Adjetey Daniel Adrian, Awudu Tahiru and Ibrahim Danlad as goalkeepers.

The outfield players are Baffour Elvis Kyei, Umar Basit Abdul Rahman, Asare Frederick, Toku Emmanuel, Abubakar Haruna, Adams Mohammed and Amoah Kobina.

The rest are Opoku Kwadwo, Anim Mathew, Gyamfi Isaac, Issah Ibrahim, Sulley Mohammed, Yakubu Najeed, Osei Philip and Kubi Appiah.