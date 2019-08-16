Kenya: Is DJ Khaled Working With 'Dundaing' Producer?

Photo: Magix Enga/Instagram
Magix Enga had shared a collage photo of himself and DJ Khaled.
16 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Top American entertainer DJ Khaled has hinted at a possible collabo with the 'Dundaing' hitmaker Magix Enga.

In a screenshot shared by Magix Enga, Khaled expressed his love for "good sounds and good music", saying he does not hesitate supporting international acts like Magix Enga.

DJ Khaled said: "We love some good sounds, we appreciate good music. #WeTheBestMusic proudly supports international acts. We would be glad to contribute/support/collaborate in future projects. Keep in touch... @magix_enga."

Magix Enga replied: "Me and my team would be humbled to work with you. Further proceedings will be communicated soonest!"

Dundaing is a club banger by King Kaka Kristoff and Magix Enga. DJ Khaled is a producer, singer and deejay.

COLLAGE

Before he posted the screenshots, Magix Enga had shared a collage photo of himself and DJ Khaled.

View this post on Instagram

🤴| @djkhaled 🇺🇸 🇰🇪

A post shared by Beat king (@magix_enga) on Aug 8, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

He then shared another picture on his instagram page with a caption 'confirmed'.

View this post on Instagram

Confirmed 🍾🍾🇰🇪🇺🇸 cc @djkhaled

A post shared by Beat king (@magix_enga) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:31am PDT

This comes after the multi-talented artist launched his own studio worth Sh5 million.

Magix Enga said the studio will push local content to the outside world and help more Africans to be stars and gain a global market.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.