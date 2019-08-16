Kenya: Is DJ Khaled Working With 'Dundaing' Producer?

Top American entertainer DJ Khaled has hinted at a possible collabo with the 'Dundaing' hitmaker Magix Enga.
In a screenshot shared by Magix Enga, Khaled expressed his love for "good sounds and good music", saying he does not hesitate supporting international acts like Magix Enga.
DJ Khaled said: "We love some good sounds, we appreciate good music. #WeTheBestMusic proudly supports international acts. We would be glad to contribute/support/collaborate in future projects. Keep in touch... @magix_enga."
Magix Enga replied: "Me and my team would be humbled to work with you. Further proceedings will be communicated soonest!"
Dundaing is a club banger by King Kaka Kristoff and Magix Enga. DJ Khaled is a producer, singer and deejay.
COLLAGE
Before he posted the screenshots, Magix Enga had shared a collage photo of himself and DJ Khaled.
View this post on Instagram
🤴| @djkhaled 🇺🇸 🇰🇪
A post shared by Beat king (@magix_enga) on Aug 8, 2019 at 11:59am PDT
He then shared another picture on his instagram page with a caption 'confirmed'.
Confirmed 🍾🍾🇰🇪🇺🇸 cc @djkhaled
A post shared by Beat king (@magix_enga) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:31am PDT
This comes after the multi-talented artist launched his own studio worth Sh5 million.
Magix Enga said the studio will push local content to the outside world and help more Africans to be stars and gain a global market.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.