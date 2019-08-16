Kenya: Is DJ Khaled Working With 'Dundaing' Producer?

Magix Enga had shared a collage photo of himself and DJ Khaled.

Top American entertainer DJ Khaled has hinted at a possible collabo with the 'Dundaing' hitmaker Magix Enga.

In a screenshot shared by Magix Enga, Khaled expressed his love for "good sounds and good music", saying he does not hesitate supporting international acts like Magix Enga.

DJ Khaled said: "We love some good sounds, we appreciate good music. #WeTheBestMusic proudly supports international acts. We would be glad to contribute/support/collaborate in future projects. Keep in touch... @magix_enga."

Magix Enga replied: "Me and my team would be humbled to work with you. Further proceedings will be communicated soonest!"

Dundaing is a club banger by King Kaka Kristoff and Magix Enga. DJ Khaled is a producer, singer and deejay.

COLLAGE

Before he posted the screenshots, Magix Enga had shared a collage photo of himself and DJ Khaled.

View this post on Instagram

🤴| @djkhaled 🇺🇸 🇰🇪

A post shared by Beat king (@magix_enga) on Aug 8, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

He then shared another picture on his instagram page with a caption 'confirmed'.

View this post on Instagram

Confirmed 🍾🍾🇰🇪🇺🇸 cc @djkhaled

A post shared by Beat king (@magix_enga) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:31am PDT

This comes after the multi-talented artist launched his own studio worth Sh5 million.

Magix Enga said the studio will push local content to the outside world and help more Africans to be stars and gain a global market.