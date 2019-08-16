Kenya: Ethic's Hit Song 'Figa' Disappears From YouTube

Photo: Pixabay
YouTube logo.
16 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Controversial music group Ethic have suffer another blow after their latest music hit song 'Figa' disappeared from YouTube.

The song was released in June this year creating abuzz with its salacious lyrics and explicit music video.

Figa had amassed more than a million views on YouTube before its disappearance.

The group had a confrontation with security guards during their last concert at the Koroga Festival held in Tatu City.

The scuffle dealt a big blow to the music group's public image to their fans and organisers.

They later patched up things with the organisers.

Ethic made up of four young men namely, Swat, Rekles, Zilladropa, and Seska, came into prominence last year with the song 'Lamba Lolo'.

The song became an instant hit with its catchy phrase was widely adopted in sheng language that is spoken by many youth.

The song also suffered a similar fate as their current hit 'Figa' as it also mysteriously disappeared on YouTube.

Lamba Lolo was, however, reinstated.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.