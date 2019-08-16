Sudan: Constitutional Document - Declaration of War is the Power of the Sovereign Council

Khartoum — The Constitutional Document of the Transitional Period for the year 2019 grants authority to declare war to the Council of Sovereignty basing on the recommendation of the Council of Security and Defense.

The Article (11) of the Constitutional Document, which was approved by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, confined the powers and jurisdictions of the Sovereignty Council, including the declaration of war, to the recommendation of the Security and Defense Council, which consists of the Sovereignty Council, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the Minister of the Interior as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice, Minister of Finance, in addition to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Attorney General and Director General of the Public Intelligence Service.

The declaration shall be approved by the Transitional Legislative Council within fifteen days from the date of its proposition. In case the Legislative Council is not in session, an emergency session shall be held. The powers of the Sovereignty Council, in accordance with Article (11) of the Constitutional Document, include the declaration of the state of emergency, at the request of the Council of Ministers and it shall be approved by the Transitional Legislative Council within fifteen days from the date of the announcement.