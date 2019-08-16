South Africa: Zolani Mahola Leaves Freshlyground to Go Solo

Cape Town — The popular singer has shocked the country after announcing that she is leaving Freshlyground to focus on a career as a solo artist and public speaker.

Mahola has been the lead singer of the award-winning music group for 17 years.

The singer wrote:

@zolanimahola - After 17 years with @FRESHLYGROUNDsa, I am launching my solo music career, and starting a new career as a public speaker.

I am Zolani Mahola. I am the one who sings.#TheNextChapter #ZolaniMahola

According to a KFM report, Zolani said that "it's been an epic journey, and Freshlyground will always be an integral part of my life story. I'm extremely proud of what our band has achieved and how we were able to unite our country through music and take our unique sound to the world. It may seem like the end of an era, but it's certainly not goodbye."

At least fans will see her for the last time when they perform as a band at Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town on New Year's Eve.

We hope this not is the end for the award-winning group and we wish you the best of luck on your solo journey Zolani!