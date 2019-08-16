South Africa: Zolani Mahola Leaves Freshlyground to Go Solo

Cape Town — The popular singer has shocked the country after announcing that she is leaving Freshlyground to focus on a career as a solo artist and public speaker.
Mahola has been the lead singer of the award-winning music group for 17 years.
The singer wrote:@zolanimahola - After 17 years with @FRESHLYGROUNDsa, I am launching my solo music career, and starting a new career as a public speaker.I am Zolani Mahola. I am the one who sings.#TheNextChapter #ZolaniMahola
According to a KFM report, Zolani said that "it's been an epic journey, and Freshlyground will always be an integral part of my life story. I'm extremely proud of what our band has achieved and how we were able to unite our country through music and take our unique sound to the world. It may seem like the end of an era, but it's certainly not goodbye."
At least fans will see her for the last time when they perform as a band at Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town on New Year's Eve.
We hope this not is the end for the award-winning group and we wish you the best of luck on your solo journey Zolani!
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.