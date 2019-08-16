South Africa: Firefighter's Quick Thinking Averts Possible Disaster in Early Morning Cape Town Fire

16 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

The quick thinking of a firefighter saved lives and property on Friday morning when he left an accident scene to investigate a blaze he could see in the vicinity of Samora Machel, City of Cape Town fire services said.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a fire crew from Gugulethu were responding to a pedestrian who had been knocked down in Duinefontein Road at about 06:40, when the firefighter noticed the flames.

"He decided to investigate that area and, upon arrival, found a double storey dwelling, informal structures and a motor vehicle alight. He immediately called upon more resources to assist.

"The fire [in Coline Williams Street] was contained at 07:50. No injuries were reported and all persons were accounted for."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.