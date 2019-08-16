South Africa: Firefighter's Quick Thinking Averts Possible Disaster in Early Morning Cape Town Fire

The quick thinking of a firefighter saved lives and property on Friday morning when he left an accident scene to investigate a blaze he could see in the vicinity of Samora Machel, City of Cape Town fire services said.
Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a fire crew from Gugulethu were responding to a pedestrian who had been knocked down in Duinefontein Road at about 06:40, when the firefighter noticed the flames.
"He decided to investigate that area and, upon arrival, found a double storey dwelling, informal structures and a motor vehicle alight. He immediately called upon more resources to assist.
"The fire [in Coline Williams Street] was contained at 07:50. No injuries were reported and all persons were accounted for."
