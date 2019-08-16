South Africa: No Love for Ramaphosa After Marikana Massacre Tweet

Photo: Booysen Thamaga/SAPA
Striking Lonmin miners gather on a hill near the Marikana mine before the shooting in 2012 (file photo).
16 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A tweet by Cyril Ramaphosa commemorating the seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre has elicited angry responses from users who slammed the President saying that he not only "ignored" the tragedy but was also responsible for it.

Ramaphosa's tweet read: The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy. Today we remember our 44 compatriots who lost their lives in Marikana seven years ago this week. Never again can we allow such a tragedy to befall our nation.

Twitter users didn't hold back their indignation:

@zeekabane:
How dare you make such a statement when you're the one who made the call?!!! You have blood on your hands and some of us will NEVER FORGET. Wow the nerve!!!!!!

@ramo_moeng:
Law of propaganda: Repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth. "Indeed, we have poor souls out there who have been made to believe that Cyril Ramaphosa ordered police to kill people in Marikana."

@Halla_Zikode:
How do you remember the 44 people that died on that day when you have done nothing for their families? Some of them still live in shacks, some were left paralyzed but not even once you have set your foot in that place to see how they are doing but you have nerves to write this.

@SicelMngomezulu:
I'm livid, why are you even saying anything about this MASSACRE which you instigated because of your greed and insatiable desire to please your White Masters, which you continue to do.You called for CONCOMITANT ACTION, that's what we remember.

@Mo_Amla:
You called for the concomitant actions against workers who were harmless and defendless yet come and twerk here? You are a dog for what you did. We will never forgive you. You have blood in your hands. Sies

@LebyaneKabelo:
So you ordered the massacre of these fallen heroes Mr President? You should've write that you will visit Marikana and their families, not that fake thing that was advised by people around you to make you look cool.

The 2012 Marikana Massacre saw 34 miners at Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations shot dead during a protest. Families affected by the tragedy still await justice - not a single police officer has been prosecuted since the shooting and none of the recommendations made by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry have been implemented.

More on This
'No Justice' for South African Miners Seven Years After Massacre
South Africa Remembers Marikana Massacre
Remembering South Africa's Marikana Massacre
South African Officers in Court for #Marikana Shooting
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Governance
Labour
Human Rights
Southern Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.