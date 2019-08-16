Nigeria: El-Zakzaky Lands in Nigeria, Taken Into Custody

Photo: Daily Trust
Sheik El-Zakzaky of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria
16 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky is back to Nigeria. He arrived around 12.05pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and was whisked away by the Department of the state service, DSS.

Details later:

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Nigerian Shiite Leader Returns After Refusing Treatment in India
Shiite Leader Says Indian Medical Trip is Another Detention
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.