Nigeria: Ban On Food Importation Anti-People, PDP Tells Buhari

Abuja — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's directive on restriction of foreign exchange on food importation, saying such policy would stifle food importation in the country, describing it as ill-timed and completely against the well-being of Nigerians.

The party added that the directive would worsen food scarcity, exacerbate the already harsh economic situation and the general depression, frustration, resentment and despair in the country under Buhari's watch.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: "It is indeed appalling that instead of bringing solutions to the depreciating living conditions in our nation, President Buhari is rather imposing more suffering by ordering the removal of subsidy on food even when it is manifestly clear that he had failed on all fronts to achieve any level of food security despite the huge resources available to his administration."

The party said "by the directive, the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have again demonstrated their insensitivity towards millions of Nigerians who are already suffering acute hunger and starvation due to severe food shortage and high prices brought by President Buhari's misrule."

The PDP stated strongly that Nigerians do not, in any way, deserve such suffering being foisted on them by such directive on food.

"Such situation will only breed further despondency among our citizens, heighten our security challenges and put more pressure on compatriots, many of who, in the face of suffering occasioned by APC misrule, are resorting to suicide and slavery mission as options.

"Instead of removing subsidy on food and putting more suffering on Nigerians," the PDP urged "President Buhari to cut the billions of naira being wasted on luxuries in his Presidency and free the funds for the welfare of the masses".

Furthermore, the PDP urged the President to recover the over N14 trillion allegedly siphoned by APC interests under his administration including the stolen N9 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo and channel the resources towards food security for Nigerians.

The PDP pointed out that "it is a complete disservice to Nigerians for the government to place restrictive directives on food for the masses, while interests condoned by the same administration are frittering our common patrimony."

According to the statement, "The PDP wants to believe that while Mr. President enjoys the comfort, luxury, sufficiency and safety of the government house, he is barely aware of the sufferings of Nigerians.

"Our party therefore charges President Buhari to immediately rescind his directive before it inflicts more damage on the polity."