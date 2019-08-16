Zambia: Judge Sends Two Women to Jail for 18 Years for Inserting Bottle Into Privates of Another

Two women accused of inserting a bottle into another woman's privates on suspicion that she was flirting with the husband of one of them yesterday wept after being sentenced to 18 years imprisonment each by the Ndola High Court.
High Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu described the act by the women as "wicked, offensive to every woman of the right mind, and a repulsive idea which assaulted the dignity of womanhood".
This is a case in which Precious Kapambwe and Margaret Mwansa were charged with five others for indecent assault, but the three others were acquitted by the lower court as evidence could not be proved against them.
Kapapmbwe and Mwansa were convicted and referred to the High Court for sentencing.
When the matter came up yesterday Ms Justice Sunkutu said that it was her view that the trial court was on firm ground in convicting the two accused persons.
