Zambia: Nshindano Promises Solutions to Electoral Concerns

Newly-appointed Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano has pledged to work on the concerns raised by various stakeholders to ensure that the electoral body delivers credible and transparent elections.

Mr Nshindano said he was keen to deliver on the high expectations by the public to have credible and transparent 2021 general elections.

He said this in a message he posted on a social media WhatsApp group.

"Allow me to convey my gratitude to all those that have congratulated and wished me well as I take up the role of CEO of the electoral commission of Zambia.

