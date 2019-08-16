Zambia: 'Zambia About to Attain HIV/Aids Control'

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has declared that Zambia is on the verge of attaining HIV/AIDS epidemic control with only about 200,000 people of the total 1.2 million estimated to be living with the virus in the country that need to be put on Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.

In Ndola more than 4,000 new HIV cases were recorded within a quarter, while the report indicates that generally half of babies born with HIV die before their second anniversary.

Dr Chilufya was confident that Zambia was among the first countries in the world to attain HIV/AIDS epidemic control next year because it currently stands at 89-93-86 of the 90-90-90 global target.

