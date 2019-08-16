Zambia: Itezhi-Tezhi Girl, 12, Drowns in Hippo Attack

16 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Francina Chomba and Musonda Mangilashi

A grade 6 pupil of Itezhi-tezhi District has drowned in the lower Kafue River after a hippo hit and flipped a canoe she and five others were paddling in.

The other five persons on the boat survived without any injuries.

Authorities said yesterday that the death of Christine Kasama, 12, was the sixth recorded in the area since January that was being attributed to a hippo attack.

