Zimbabwe: Foiled Demo - Police, Presidential Guard Beat Up, Teargas Protestors

Armed Presidential Guard and police's para-military Support Unit had to fire teargas into a swelling crowd of protestors outside President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices, Friday afternoon.

Thousands of protestors had marched from Africa unity Square, down Jason Moyo Avenue to Mbuya Nehanda before turning back onto Nelson Mandela, back to Africa Unity Square; proceeded to 4thStreet Bus Terminus and then headed to Mnangagwa's offices.

The protestors who were chanting anti-Mnangagwa and Pro-Chamisa slogans were intercepted by the Presidential Guard a couple of metres from where Mnangagwa's presidential vehicle, Zim-One is parked.

The elite unit initially let them pass its 4th Street and Samora Machel Avenue viewpoint before unleashing teargas on them.

"We are being peaceful, we have not vandalised anything, we are marching against ED because he has failed us.

"The fact that he sends armed police officers to beat us up is a sign that he does not have an ear to listen to our pleas that something has to be done to end our suffering," said Tinashe Chapanduka, a young man part of the crowd.

"Personally I saw three people being beaten badly by the riot police, I do not know if they will survive."

More were being wantonly beaten as police officers chased them out of town.

Further down at the corner of Sam Nujoma Street and Jason Moyo Avenue a woman was left sprawling in the middle of the interception after being heavily beaten by baton wielding riot officers.

"I saw what happened to her, she was beaten by police officers and fell. I actually jumped over her as I fled but they continued to beat her up anyway," said Samantha Moyo.

She was picked up and handed over to members of Red Cross for treatment before being whisked away for further treatment.

Moyo was left bruised while an elderly man also received treatment for wounds.

Another crippled elderly men who has no left foot was beaten and treated by the Red Cross at Africa Unity Square.

The ZRP has mounted 'Stop and Search' roadblocks on some of the city's major roads such as Showgrounds along the Bulawayo Highway.