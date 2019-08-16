South Africa: Lions Pick Former Junior Bok in Midfield for Sharks Clash

Johannesburg — Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for Sunday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Prop Frans van Wyk will make his debut for the Golden Lions, while former Junior Springbok Manuel Rass will start in midfield as centre partner of Wandisile Simelane. Loose forward Cyle Brink has recovered from a broken wrist and has been included on the bench.

Kick-off is at 14:00 on Sunday.

Teams:

Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Stean Pienaar, 1o Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Leolin Zas

Source: Sport24