South Africa: Kings Take Home Matches Back to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Port Elizabeth — Rugby will be back at the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium when the Southern Kings kick off their PRO14 campaign next month.

The news was confirmed at a Kings press briefing on Friday.

The matter , it was revealed, was resolved following detailed discussions between the Kings, NMB Stadium management, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

"We are very excited about the renewal of the partnership between the Southern Kings and the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship," Southern Kings Chairman, Loyiso Dotwana, said.

"We trust that the rugby-loving public will flock back in their numbers to watch our new-look side that is already showing plenty of promise. The Eastern Cape rugby followers are known for bringing an electric atmosphere to stadia, and we are confident we will once again experience that great vibe through their support.

"The NMB Stadium is a world-class facility which hosts quality events and also remains the training venue and administrative home where the offices of the franchise are based. So it is only logical that a competition of international stature and quality like the PRO14 which will bring top-class European clubs and international players to our own backyard.

"We could also not have asked for a better start to our new season than playing our opening three matches at home. We hope to see the people of the Eastern Cape filling this stadium when we take on Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster in those matches, and also for the rest of our home matches."

Source: Sport24