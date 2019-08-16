South Africa: Kings Take Home Matches Back to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

16 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Port Elizabeth — Rugby will be back at the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium when the Southern Kings kick off their PRO14 campaign next month.

The news was confirmed at a Kings press briefing on Friday.

The matter , it was revealed, was resolved following detailed discussions between the Kings, NMB Stadium management, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

"We are very excited about the renewal of the partnership between the Southern Kings and the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship," Southern Kings Chairman, Loyiso Dotwana, said.

"We trust that the rugby-loving public will flock back in their numbers to watch our new-look side that is already showing plenty of promise. The Eastern Cape rugby followers are known for bringing an electric atmosphere to stadia, and we are confident we will once again experience that great vibe through their support.

"The NMB Stadium is a world-class facility which hosts quality events and also remains the training venue and administrative home where the offices of the franchise are based. So it is only logical that a competition of international stature and quality like the PRO14 which will bring top-class European clubs and international players to our own backyard.

"We could also not have asked for a better start to our new season than playing our opening three matches at home. We hope to see the people of the Eastern Cape filling this stadium when we take on Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster in those matches, and also for the rest of our home matches."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.