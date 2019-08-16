Southern Africa: Head of State Leaves for SADC Meeting in Tanzania

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left this Friday morning for Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania, where he will participate on Saturday and Sunday in the 39th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).
At Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, João Lourenço was bid farewell by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, the governor of Luanda Province, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, Cabinet ministers, presidential aides and other state personalities.
The Dar-Es-Salaam summit is being preceded by the meetings of experts and the organisation's Council of Ministers, who have already evaluated the implementation of SADC's 2015/2020 Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP).
During the summit, the ministers are to propose to the SADC leaders, among other issues, the creation of emergency and early warning mechanisms, having into perspective the prevention of climatic phenomena, as well as the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a regional parliament.
During the gathering, Tanzania is to take over from Namibia the rotating SADC presidency for one year.
SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
