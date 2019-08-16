Namibia: Man Charged With Rape of Daughter

A WALVIS Bay man accused of having raped his biological daughter and impregnating her in the process made a first pretrial appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

The man, aged 47, has been charged with five counts of rape, alternatively committing a sexual act with a child under the age of 16, following his arrest in June last year.

He attended a first pretrial hearing before judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday, when his case was postponed to 19 September to give him an opportunity to arrange to have legal representation for his trial.

The five charges on which he is due to stand trial date from 2017 to May last year.

The state is alleging that during 2017, the man - then 45 years old - raped his 10-year-old daughter at Walvis Bay. He also raped his daughter during January, February, April and May last year, with the girl having turned 11 years of age by the time the last incidents took place, the prosecution is charging.

The alleged incidents took place on occasions when the girl's mother was not at home, the state is also alleging in its indictment.

The man ended up impregnating his daughter, after which the pregnancy was terminated through an abortion, the prosecution is further charging. The man has remained in custody since his arrest on 11 June last year.