South Africa: The Milking Way - R17 Million of Provincial Funds Were Earmarked to Plan Dairies

15 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

The need for such a large amount was queried at the Zondo Commission, as was the need for Ace Magashule's information and communication technology adviser to go on a dairy fact-finding mission to India.

In a 2012 letter to then Free State Premier Ace Magashule, it was declared R17-million of provincial government funds had been earmarked for planning three dairy projects in the province. This emerged on Thursday, 15 August as the Zondo Commission continued its focus on the Vrede Dairy Project.

"It can't be right, Mr Thabethe, that simply because I have a bright idea taxpayers' money should be thrown at finding out if it is feasible or not," said evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe SC on Thursday afternoon. "You can't dream up something."

The former head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Free State, Peter Thabethe, disagreed with the suggestion that R17-million was a hefty fee for planning three dairies, stating that planning requires money.

"You will never know until you have done the study," he said.

Thabethe authored the 2012 letter to Magashule, asking for permission to travel to India. Gcabashe asked why Thabethe wrote to Magashule, when Thabethe served under then Member...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

