South Africa: IMC Tracks Implementation On Land Reform Programme

Deputy President David Mabuza has met with the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform to track government's progress in the implementation of the Land Reform programme.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, was chaired by the Deputy President and is the second Inter-Ministerial Committee Meeting on Land Reform for the sixth Administration.

The IMC provides political oversight on the implementation of measures aimed at accelerating the process on land reform in South Africa.

Key amongst issues discussed at the meeting was government's response to the Presidential Advisory Panel Report on Land Reform; the Draft National Spatial Development Framework; the Integrated Plan for the release and strategic utilization of government owned land; the status of Land Claims; and the Integrated model for farmer support.

Following the Presidential Advisory Panel Report on Land Reform presented to cabinet last month, the Committee emphasised that government departments must move with speed and analyse the recommendations contained in the report.

The Deputy President impressed upon members of the IMC to ensure that the work of the committee is implemented speedily in recognition of the urgency required to address the issue of land reform in the country.

"Our people can no longer be expected to be patient on the critical matter of land reform. It is for this reason that this IMC once again convened to jointly assess progress and consider ways to speed up the process," said Deputy President Mabuza.

The IMC also received a report on progress made in the development of the National Spatial Development Framework, which outlines the country's spatial direction towards the sustainable social, economic development of South Africa, whilst ensuring environmental protection.

"The meeting commended the direction taken by the lead department in addressing uncoordinated development and investment that is not having the desired spatial planning outcomes.

"The meeting further noted the progress that has been made in the identification of state land that is ready for release in accordance with the President's announcement in the State of the Nation Address," said the Presidency.

On the identification of state land, the IMC noted the speedy response by the department of Public Works and Infrastructure in releasing 100 parcels of land for Land Restitution purposes.

"The remaining parcels of land are at the stage where land use studies are being finalised, and this includes land identified for human settlements," noted the Committee.

The IMC will make a report to Cabinet in this regard.

The IMC also took stock of progress made in the development of the integrated model for farmer support.

"This highlights government commitment to accelerate sustainable agrarian transformation, provision of food security and support of small holder farmer development through the provision of technical, financial and infrastructure support," said the Presidency.

Furthermore, the meeting took note of and adopted the road-map for the development of the Land Court Bill as well as the roadmap for the finalization of the expropriation bill.

The IMC noted progress on the preparations for the Land Summit as agreed at the Traditional Leaders Indaba held in 2017.