Angola: Afrobasket/2019 - Women's Team Fail to Get Pass for Semi-Finals

Luanda — The national senior women's basketball team failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the African Championships (Afrobasket2019), after losing 54-88 last Thursday to the hosts Senegal, in the quarter-finals.

By halftime the national team were down by 26-41.

The post Luísa Macuto was the most prominent by the national squad, with 11 points, seven rebounds and an assist in the match, whose best scorer was Senegalese Astou Traore with 17 points.

The national team will play Egypt this Friday afternoon to decide the 5th to 8th places.

Angola already won the senior female Afrobasket in 2011 (Mali) and 2013 (Mozambique), while Senegal hold eleven titles.