Angolan President Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Thursday, sent a message to his Congolese counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi.

The message was delivered in Kinshasa by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, in the capacity of special envoy, reads a note from the Foreign Affairs Ministry that has reached ANGOP.

The Angolan minister had previously travelled to Uganda and Rwanda on Tuesday to deliver messages to the presidents of these countries, Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame, respectively.

This move follows the recommendations of the recently held Quadripartite Summit of Luanda, which brought together the Heads of State of Angola, João Lourenço, Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, Uganda,Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

On the occasion, the summit recommended the need for privileging peaceful means to resolve any conflicts between Uganda and Rwanda.

The summit recommended that any eventual conflict should be sorted out through conventional channels and under African spirit of brotherhood and solidarity.

In the meantime, the Angolan president has been tasked with the responsibility of facilitating the process with the support of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The statesmen also decided to give a special attention to the creation of a good environment to foster cooperation among their countries in common interest matters, as well as in political and economic issues.