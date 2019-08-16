Namibia: Fishing Sector Called On to Pledge

Fisheries minister Bernard Esau, today at Walvis Bay, urged fishing companies to pledge towards the the annual fish consumption day to be held in Oshikoto region.

He further called on the fishing industry to plough back through the corporate social responsibility. "The fishing sector cry for fishing quotas but there is no focus on corporate social responsibility in terms of scholarships, school facilities and equipment," he said.

The 8th annual National Fish Consumption Day is set to take place in Oshikoto region on 28 September this year. Oshikoto governor Henock Kankoshi said the pledges for the event will be needed to help with the educational infrastructure problems in the region.

He further added that despite his region being the top performer in Grade 10 results in the country, it has more than 50 schools without electricity and more than 20 schools without clean water.

"And yet Oshikoto has been number one for the past 11 years when it comes to Grade 10 performance," said Kankoshi. He concluded that there are 221 schools in Oshikoto region catering for more than 70 000 pupils.

The annual event is an initiative shared between the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust and other stakeholders to promote the consumption of fish and investment into the education sector of various regions. The event collected around N$3,1 million in pledges since 2012.