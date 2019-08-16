South Africa: Eldorado and Freedom Park Are Under Siege From Gangs, Drugs, Guns and Corrupt Cops, Residents Tell Bheki Cele

analysis

Drug and gun crime out of control, SAPS members demanding sex for favours, murders not investigated - these were just some of the complaints police minister Bheki Cele heard when he visited Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Residents of Eldorado Park and Freedom Park warned police minister Bheki Cele they would take the law into their own hands because of the many empty promises made to them. Accompanied by a phalanx of police officers during his visit on Thursday 15 August 2019, Cele heard a litany of complaints as residents shared their pain of having to constantly battle crime and drugs.

A community member who gave only his surname, Sithole, told Cele:

"Eldorado Park is under siege. I don't have faith in any police officer in Eldorado Park. Whenever you go to the police there are no vehicles. Some of the police are no longer police, they are housing officials, forcibly taking people's houses."

Ten mothers whose children have been killed told Cele that of the 10 cases, only two were being investigated; the other eight had simply collapsed.

Many residents brought case numbers to prove they had opened cases which received very little or no attention....