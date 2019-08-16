Nigeria: Youths Urge Abia Governor to Stop Ex-Commissioners From Meddling in State

Abuja — Concerned Abia Youths (CAY), Thursday called on the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to stop former commissioners from giving directives on state's affairs.
CAY Chairman, Cyril Ahamefula, in a statement accused the state's immediate past Commissioner of Finance, Obinna Oriaku, of parading himself as an incumbent commissioner and issuing directives to financial institutions on behalf of the state government.
Ahamefula in a fresh statement said: "As concerned youths from the state, we are deeply worried that despite the petitions raised over the financial activities of the immediate past commissioner of finance in Abia State, he still gives directives on behalf of the state government on the finances of the state.
"We have it on good authority that he communicates with and gives directives to financial institutions on behalf of the state government even after he was relieved of his position as finance commissioner by the governor.
"We wonder where and how he gets the legal and moral authority to give such directives on state finances.
"While we shudder at such brazen act of impunity, we call on the appropriate authorities in the state to immediately commence an investigation into this issue in a bid to save the state from being further shortchanged.
"We are constrained to urge our amiable governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to ask the former commissioner and others who may be engaged in such practise to desist before they drag his administration further in the mud."
Read the original article on This Day.
