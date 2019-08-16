Namibia: PDM Ponders Motion to Impeach Geingob

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani has revealed that his party will table a motion in parliament to impeach president Hage Geingob.

He said this at an impromptu press briefing at the party's head office in Windhoek yesterday.

Venaani expressed concern with Geingob's recent townhall meeting at Khorixas, where the president reportedly inferred that the reason the two Kavango regions are not developed is because they voted for the PDM (then DTA) in 1989.

"That was a democratic right, and it remains the democratic right of Namibians to vote for any political party of their choice. Nothing allows the president to tell people that if they vote for us, they will not receive development," the PDM leader charged. He said the president's comments can be interpreted to mean that the reason the two Kavango regions and the Zambezi region are the poorest regions is because they did not vote for the ruling party.

"The president is confirming what we have been saying for the last 29 years, which is that PDM members have been suffering over a number of years by not gaining any economic benefits in this country due to the policies of the ruling party," he stated.

Venaani, who called Geingob a 'constitutional delinquent', said the president's comments were a major setback for democracy and freedom of political affiliation.

"I was taken aback that our president, who was the chairperson of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Namibian Constitution, the constitution that guaranteed the rights of individuals, is acting like a man who is a constitutional delinquent," he continued. He furthermore compared what Geingob said to the punishment former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa received for her corruption case.

"What is the difference between the punishment that was delivered to Katrina, who did the very same thing of removing members of the PDM from the national housing list and replacing them with her family members, and the president who says he is denying rights of socio-economic development to a region, because they did not vote favourably in 1989 for the ruling party?" the party leader asked.

Venaani added that although the impeachment process might not succeed because the ruling party has a two-thirds majority in parliament, he will still call on the other opposition parties to stand with him.

"We are going to reach all the MPs. I am going to write a letter to all the MPs, Swapo MPs included," he said.