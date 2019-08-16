Sudan: Abdalla Hamdok Nominated As Prime Minister of Sudan's Transitional Government

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) has nominated former senior UN official Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister of Sudan's three year-transitional government.

Hamdok has over 30 years of experience as a senior policy analyst and economist addressing diverse development challenges of the African policy landscape, primarily in the fields of governance, institutional analysis, public sector reforms, regional integration and resource management. He worked briefly for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in 2001 and 2002 as Director of Regional Integration and Trade and from 2011 to October 2018 was the Deputy Executive Secretary of ECA.

He was the Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance from 2003 to 2008. Earlier, he held the positions of Chief Technical Advisor (1995-1997) at the International Labour Organization, Zimbabwe; Principal Policy Economist (1997-2001) at the African Development Bank in Côte d'Ivoire; Head of the Public Sector Group and Member of the management committee (1993-1995) at Deloitte & Touche Management Consultants, Zimbabwe.

He was a senior official (1981-1987) at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Sudan.

Last year he had been nominated by former president Bashir as finance minister but he turned the offer down.

Abdalla Hamdok holds a PhD and a Master of Arts from the School of Economic Studies, University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Khartoum, Sudan.

The swearing in ceremony of the prime minister will be on August 20.

