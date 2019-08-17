South Africa: Orlando Pirates Coach Quits

Photo: CAF
(file photo)
17 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Milutin Sredojevic has stepped down as head coach of Orlando Pirates after two seasons in charge.

The decision follows the Soweto giants' 3-0 defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on Wednesday.

"The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management's decision to accept Mr Sredojevic to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature," Pirates said via a statement released on their official website.

Pirates added that Rhulani Mokwena would assume coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine .

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

