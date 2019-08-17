South Africa: Orlando Pirates Coach Quits

Cape Town — Milutin Sredojevic has stepped down as head coach of Orlando Pirates after two seasons in charge.
The decision follows the Soweto giants' 3-0 defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on Wednesday.
"The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management's decision to accept Mr Sredojevic to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature," Pirates said via a statement released on their official website.
Pirates added that Rhulani Mokwena would assume coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine .
Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.