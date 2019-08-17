Sudan: Turkish FM Arrives in the Country

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Students protest in El Mujlad in West Kordofan (file photo)
17 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mouloud Jawish Oglu, arrived in the country on Friday evening to participate in a ceremony for the final signing of the transitional period documents.

He was received at Khartoum airport by the acting Foreign Minister, Ambassador Omer Dahab.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

