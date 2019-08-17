Sudan: Chairman of AU Commission Arrives in Sudan

Chairperson of African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, arrived in Khartoum Friday evening to take part in the ceremony for the signing the transitional period documents on Saturday.
He was received at Khartoum airport by the acting Foreign Minister, Ambassador Omer Dahab.
