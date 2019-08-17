Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives in Sudan

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Khartoum on Saturday to partake in the country's celebration to mark thr final signing the transitional period documents.
He was received at Khartoum airport by the Head of the TMC security and Defense Committee, Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer, and the Presidency Secretary General, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali.
Read the original article on SNA.
Chairman of AU Commission Arrives in Sudan
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.