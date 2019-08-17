Southern Africa: SADC Troika Convenes Ahead of 39th Summit

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation yesterday convened at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) to deliberate issues pertaining to peace and security in the region.

Briefing the press on the Organ Troika Summit, the Head of Communication and Public Relations at the SADC Secretariat, Ms Barbara Lopi, said the Organ is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region.

It is coordinated at the level of summit, consisting of a chairperson, incoming chairperson and former chairperson, and reports to the SADC Summit.

President Edgar Lungu of Zambia and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, the current and the incoming chairpersons of the Organ, respectively. Also present at the summit was the President of Angola João Lourenço, who is the former chairperson of the organ.

Other dignitaries who attended the meeting were Joseph Malanji, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia, who is also the Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Others were Dr Stergomena Tax, the SADC Executive Secretary, fellow ministers of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Angola and Zambia, the Deputy Executive Secretary of SADC, Corporate Affairs, Ambassador Joseph Nourice. The SADC Summit and Organ Troika Summit are mutually exclusive; and, the Chairperson of the Organ does not simultaneously hold the Chair of the Summit.

The Organ structure, operations and functions are regulated by the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Like the Summit chair, the Organ chair rotates on an annual basis.

Early this week, a media briefing presented by the Director of the Directorate of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs, Jorge Cardoso, revealed that in the midterm and long term, the Organ Directorate seeks to achieve several objectives.

Such include, protecting the people and safeguarding the development of the region against instability arising from the breakdown of law and order, intra-state and inter-state conflicts and aggression.

Also, promote political co-operation among member states and the evolution of common political values and institutions as well as prevent, contain and resolve inter and intra-state conflicts by peaceful means.

The rest is to promote the development of democratic institutions and practices by state parties and encourage the observance of universal human rights and encourage member states to observe and implement the United Nations Charter, African Union Constitutive Act as well as other instruments related to the Organ.

Furthermore to develop peacekeeping and coordination capacities of member states for effective participation in regional and international peace support operations; and enhance regional capacity in respect of disaster risk management, and coordination of regional disaster response and international humanitarian assistance.