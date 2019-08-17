Kenya: Police Recover Bags of Stolen 'Mercury Sugar', Arrest Suspect

Police have recovered some of the 5,000 bags of sugar suspected to contain mercury that were stolen from the Bollore godown in Changamwe, Mombasa County, last week.
Officers in Jomvu Sub-county confiscated the sugar from a house in Bangladesh slum, also in Changamwe.
They surrounded the house in the operation that began on Saturday morning.
OWNER ARRESTED
The officers arrested the owner of the house, a woman, for questioning, on suspicion that she was among those who broke into the godown.
A senior detective who requested anonymity said, "The Bangladesh community helped us recover the goods."
He urged patience until officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations finish the investigation.
Police will brief the media on the matter later on Saturday afternoon.
300 BAGS
Last week, Changamwe Sub-county Police commander Daudi Loronyokwe said another 300 bags of "good" sugar were also stolen from the godown.
Mr Loronyokwe said seven people were arrested in connection to the theft of the 300 bags.
"The watchman who had been guarding the mercury sugar escaped but we are looking for him," he said.
The theft is said to have taken place in the last three weeks and is believed to have been an inside job, according to Mr Loronyokwe.
Read the original article on Nation.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.