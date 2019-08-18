Nigeria: La Liga - Chukwueze Scores in Eight-Goal Thriller

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze has hit the ground running in his first match of the season in the La Liga.

Chukwueze got one of the goals as Villareal played a 4-4 draw against Granada on Saturday night at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

After proving his mettle last season, the young prodigy was rewarded with a starting shirt in the opening match of the new campaign and he did not disappoint.

Chukwueze's goal came in the 72nd after teammates Santi Carzola, Moi Gomez and Gerard Moreno had all scored earlier for the Yellow Submarines.

Chukwueze made it 4-2 off an assist Carzola.

While one would think the hosts had done enough for maximum points, they blew the two-goal lead away to share the spoils with the newly promoted side which had a Nigerian Ramon Azeez in thier squad.

Villarreal will next be up against Levante UD at the Ciutat de València on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Nigerian duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidoze Awaziem were not in action as Legannes suffered a 0-1 loss at home to Osasuna.

In a match that seemed destined for a stalemate, the visitors struck the killer blow in the final 15 minutes through Ezequiel Avila.

In another Saturday encounter, Mallorca's return to the Spanish top flight ended with a 2-1 victory over Eibar at the Iberostar Estadi Stadium.