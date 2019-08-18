Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Abuja After Nine-Day Visit to Katsina

17 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after a nine-day official visit, including celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members and inauguration of some developmental projects in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly before departing the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Airport, Katsina for Abuja, Mr Buhari had charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits.

He gave the order when he addressed 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the "Operation Hadarin Daji", at the Airport in Katsina.

While in his hometown, Daura, Mr Buhari received Guinean President, Alpha Conde, and the two presidents performed Eid prayers in Daura on Sunday.

Mr Conde, who was welcomed by members of Daura community, was also conferred with a traditional as well as being treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk.

NAN reports that the developmental projects inaugurated by the president included network of rural roads where he applauded the progress being recorded under the administration of Gov. Aminu Masari.

The president, who also inaugurated the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura on Thursday, met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from seven local governments affected by banditry in the state.

Mr Buhari also received members of the Progressive Governors' Forum and leadership of the National Assembly and Katsina State House of Assembly who paid him Sallah homage in Daura.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM
Sudan Appoints Top Economist As PM

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.