Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwanda Ready to Host 'Memorable' World Tour

The local volleyball governing body (FRVB) has emphasized that Rwanda is ready to host a memorable FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, which is due next week in Rubavu District.

"We are very delighted with the FIVB compliment that we are on the right track and there is no single trace of doubt that we shall host a memorable event," Christian Hatumimana, the FRVB Executive Secretary, told Sunday Sport on Saturday.

FIVB is the International Volleyball Federation, equivalent to FIFA in football.

Taking place in Africa for the first time since its inception in 1989, this year's edition will run from August 21 through 24 at the Pearl Beach, on the shores of Kivu Lake.

The four-day showpiece will be contested by teams from twelve countries, with the hosts and Ivory Coast being the only African countries. Other countries include; England, Netherlands, Slovenia, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden and Cyprus.

Rubavu Beach Volleyball World Tour will attract 28 teams per gender, including three home teams, and a total of 86 matches will be played during this competition.

In men's fray, Rwanda will be represented by Venutse Gatsinzi and Fils Habanzintwali, Christophe Mukunzi and Flavien Ndamukunda as well as the partnership of Alfred Muvunyi and Yves Niyonkuru, whilst the pair of Charlotte Nzayisenga and Judith Hakizimana will lead the women's contingent that also comprises Louise Muhoza and Hope Musaniwabo and, Christine Nyirarukundo and Pacifique Umulisa.

Kenyan coach Sammy Mulinge is in charge of the men's teams, while their women counterparts will be under the tutelage of former Rwanda international Jean Luc Mbonyuwontuma.