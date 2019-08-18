Sudan Health Ministry - Rains Leave 46 People Dead

Khartoum — According to the Sudanese Ministry of Health 46 people died in the country last week as a result of heavy rainfall and flash floods.

A total of 9,260 houses collapsed, of which 595 entirely and 3,317 partially, the Undersecretary of the Health Ministry, Suleiman Abdeljabbar told reporters in Khartoum on Thursday.

He said that 154 places in 25 localities have been affected by the rains.

At least 1,606 heads of livestock were lost in the country, he added. 127 public facilities have been affected, including mosques, schools, health centres, and other government institutions.

Since more than a week, heavy rains are flooding various parts of Sudan. Radio Dabanga reported on Friday that an 8-year-old boy drowned in floods not far from his home in Khartoum the day before.

On Thursday, activists warned for "a humanitarian catastrophe" if the authorities do not intervene. The coordinator of the neighbourhood committees in the southern belt of Khartoum reported the collapse of 5,224 houses, in addition to "significant losses in districts not counted". He reported two cases of "acute watery diarrhoea [suspected to be cholera*]".

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported in end July that heavy rains and flash floods affected an estimated 13,000 people in Darfur and eastern Sudan.

* In 2016 and 2017 Sudan experienced a large cholera epidemic in which reportedly more than 900 people died. In spite of numerous independent tests conducted according to standards of the World Health Organisation confirming that the disease was cholera, the Sudanese authorities and several international organisations persistently referred to it as 'acute watery diarrhoea'.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #ألكوليرا_السودان

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

ألكوليرا_السودان