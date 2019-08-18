Sudanese Women Union Protests FFC Nominees

Khartoum — The Sudanese Women Union does not agree with the candidates for the Cabinet proposed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

In response to the leaked FFC list of nominees for the ministerial posts, the executive committee of the Sudanese Women Union issued a statement on Friday in which it regrets the weak presence of women candidates for ministerial posts.

The committee states that women have not been consulted during the selection of the candidates, and points to the Declaration for Freedom and Change that calls for an end to all forms of discrimination and oppressive practices against women.

"We hope that the FFC acknowledges the historical stand of women [in the uprising] and the need for the realisation of the item in the Constitutional Declaration that grants women a minimum of 40 per cent seats of each governmental level."

Yet, the Sudanese Women Union want more. "Women played a great role in this revolution equal to their male fellow citizens. We claim an equal share of 50-50 with men at all levels, measured by qualifications and capabilities."

Therefore, the Union states, it is important that the various women groups in Sudan unite, in order to achieve their joint goals.

"In spite of all the negativities and inconveniences met in the agreements [between the junta and the FFC], there are positive bright glimpses that we should support and develop to reach our revolution's goals in general, and solve women's issues in particular," the statement concludes. "Long live the Sudanese women's strife to become partners in the transitional period."

Concerns

After the Transitional Military Council and the FFC agreed on the Constitutional Declaration that stipulates the way Sudan is to be governed during the coming 3-year interim period, African Union mediator Mohamed Lebatt expressed his concern that women may not be adequately represented in the new government.

The Constitutional Declaration set a 40 per cent quota for women participation in the Parliament. Lebatt said he hoped that the luck of women in the transitional Cabinet of Technocrats would be better than that in the Sovereign Council.

The Sovereign Council will consist of 11 members: Five from the military and five civilians. The 11th member will be civilian, to be selected by both the TMC and the AFC. One of the members will act as president. During the first 21 months the president will be from the military, to be followed by a civilian for 18 months.

Of the five candidates for the Sovereign Council proposed by the FFC, one of them is a woman.

