South Africa: Free State Man in Court After Hordes of Illegal Ammo and Explosives Found On His Premises

A 53-year-old Free State man is expected back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday after crates of ammunition and explosives were found on his property on Thursday.
"Josef Markus Fourie, 53, has been granted bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court today [Friday] after he was arrested in an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on Thursday, the 15 th August 2019, and charged for possession of illegal explosives and ammunition," Hawks Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said in a statement.
The Hawks along with the Northern Cape Crime Intelligence acted on a tip-off that Fourie was apparently storing the illegal ammunition and explosives at his premises in Spitskop near Bloemfontein.
During the search several crates containing live ammunition and a container with nine various explosives were taken for further investigation.
Steyn said the case was postponed for further investigation.
Fourie is out on R5 000 bail.
News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.