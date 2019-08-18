South Africa: Cricket SA Wishes Domingo Well in Bangladesh Role

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has wished its South Africa A coach, Russell Domingo , well on his appointment as head coach of the Bangladesh national side.

The appointment was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Russell on this exciting new challenge in his career," commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. "Russell has kept us in the loop throughout this process and, although we are sorry to lose his services, we wish him well and know that he will be yet another one of the coaches who have come successfully through our development system to coach at provincial or franchise level and end up at the very top.

"There are many names of coaches that spring to mind including Duncan Fletcher, Graham Ford, Mickey Arthur and Adrian Birrell. Gary Kirsten's first significant coaching position was as batting consultant to the Warriors when Russell was in charge there and he has gone on to be a World Cup winner.

"We appreciate the services Russell has given to South African cricket over an extended period of time, including being our head coach at one stage."

Domingo added: "I am really looking forward to the new challenge of being head coach to Bangladesh. I feel that the time is right for me to move on and coach again at senior international level. At the same time I have every confidence that I leave South African cricket in good hands."

CSA added that Malibongwe Maketa will take charge as the interim coach of the SA A team until such time that the position is advertised and appointed.

Cape Cobras head coach Ashwell Prince will now oversee the squad at the spin bowling camp in India.

Sport24