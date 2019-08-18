Sudan: Transitional Period Documents Signed Finally

Khartoum — The final signing of the transitional period's documents took place Saturday at the Friendship Hall between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.
The documents were signed by the TMC Deputy Chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, for the TMC and Ahmed Rabie for the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.
The agreement was also signed by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, the African Union Commissioner, Moussa Faki, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, the Foreign Minister of Finland on behalf of the European Union and the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yousif bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimen, as witnesses.
The documents' signing was attended by the TMC Chairman, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chadian President, Idris Deby, the President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir, the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra.
