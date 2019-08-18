Sudan: Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affair Arrives in the Country

17 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs his highest Sultan Bin Saad Al Merikhi arrived in the country Saturday accompanied by a high level delegation including the Head of Arab affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Rashid Bin Adel Rahman Al Naemi.

The Qatari delegation has arrived to attend the ceremony of signing the "Final Documents for the Transitional Period.'

The Qatari Minister was received at Khartoum Airport by the acting undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omar Dahab.

