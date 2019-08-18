Sudan: Satie - Sudan's New History Started Today

17 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The leading figure at Forces of Freedom and change (FFC), Satie Al-Haj affirmed that the country' Saturday celebration represents a new history for Sudan whose resources were looted by the defunct regime , indicating that the signature marks beginning of constituting a democratic state in which democracy, transparency and justice are achieved.

He said in sa statement to SUNA that Sudanese people has seeking peace for 60 year s and by signing this deal war will actually stop and reconstruction of the homeland starts through balanced development and genuine sustainability of peace.

He added that they would initiate serious discussion with the Revolutionary Front over peace and stoppage of war , calling for establishment of a balanced foreign policy based on interests of people of Sudan.

Satie called for management of foreign policy by the foreign ministry as the concerned body and not as it was done previously.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.