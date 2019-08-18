Sudan: Satie - Sudan's New History Started Today

Khartoum — The leading figure at Forces of Freedom and change (FFC), Satie Al-Haj affirmed that the country' Saturday celebration represents a new history for Sudan whose resources were looted by the defunct regime , indicating that the signature marks beginning of constituting a democratic state in which democracy, transparency and justice are achieved.
He said in sa statement to SUNA that Sudanese people has seeking peace for 60 year s and by signing this deal war will actually stop and reconstruction of the homeland starts through balanced development and genuine sustainability of peace.
He added that they would initiate serious discussion with the Revolutionary Front over peace and stoppage of war , calling for establishment of a balanced foreign policy based on interests of people of Sudan.
Satie called for management of foreign policy by the foreign ministry as the concerned body and not as it was done previously.
