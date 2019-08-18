Nigeria: Kannywood Group Elects New Executives

The Arewa Film Makers Association of Nigeria has concluded election in to various offices of the Association.

The election, which took place on Saturday in Kano, was successful and winners have been presented with certificates.

Various offices were contested for and winners have emerged.

Veteran kannywood actors, who are also members of the film body's board of trustees, conducted the elections in Kano.

Announcing the result, the chairman of the election committee, Salisu Mohammed, said the election was free and fair.

"This election was free and fair and winners have emerged. All elected officers will serve the Association from now, till 2021, before new leaders will be elected.

The Winners

Jamilu Yakasai - Chairman AFMAN

Lawal Ahmad - Vice Chairman

Abdullahi Habibu - Auditor

Aminu Dambazau - Assistant Secretary

Rabiu The king - Organising Secretary

Abubakar Gboy - PRO

Halima Ateteh - Welfare

Hannatu Bashar - Financial Secretary