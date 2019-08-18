Sudan: South Sudan President Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The South Sudan State President Lt Gen Salva Kirr Mairdite and his accompanied delegation arrived in Khartoum, Saturday to attend the ceremony of signing the ' Final Constitutional Document' for the transitional period.
The South Sudan State President was received at Khartoum Airport by the Head of Security and Defense Committee Lt ( Gen) Gamal Al- Deen Omar and the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic Lt (Gen) Mohamed Ali Ibrahim.
Read the original article on SNA.
Coalition of Sudanese Youth Forces Lauds TMC and FFC Efforts
President of Chad Arrives in the Country to Attend Signing Ceremony
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.