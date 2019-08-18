Sudan: South Sudan President Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The South Sudan State President Lt Gen Salva Kirr Mairdite and his accompanied delegation arrived in Khartoum, Saturday to attend the ceremony of signing the ' Final Constitutional Document' for the transitional period.

The South Sudan State President was received at Khartoum Airport by the Head of Security and Defense Committee Lt ( Gen) Gamal Al- Deen Omar and the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic Lt (Gen) Mohamed Ali Ibrahim.