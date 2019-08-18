Sudan: Coalition of Sudanese Youth Forces Lauds TMC and FFC Efforts

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Students protest in El Mujlad in West Kordofan (file photo)
17 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Coalition of Sudanese Youth Forces (CSYF), Engineer Ahmed Al-Zainو has commended the efforts being made by the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to establish a transitional government that is satisfactory to all, pointing out that the deal set be signed today would pave the way for peaceful transfer of power.

Engineer Al-Zain affirmed in a statement to SUNA the coalition support to the coming government, stressing the importance of the engagement of youths and women in the transitional period due to their pioneering role in leading the change.

