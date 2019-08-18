Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Documents of Transitional Period for Commencement of New Era

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received Saturday at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum amid regional and international presence the transitional period documents which were finally signed.

According to documents signed today decrees will be issued on formation of the interim period structures which include sovereignty council, council of ministers and commissions to mark commencement of new political; era in the country.