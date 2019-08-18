Tanzania: Look for Communication Investors, TCRA Urges TZ Foreign Envoys

THE Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), have asked ambassadors representing the country abroad to help find investors in the communication sector, especially in the construction of a mobile phone factory.

TCRA's Director General, Eng. James Kilaba, made the request in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a visit by ambassadors representing Tanzania in different countries.

Eng. Kilaba further said that there are about 40 million mobile phones used in the country since the operationalization of the sector, some of which have already been disposed or disabled, and thus the need for establishment of such factory.

He noted that such factory will cater for expired phones because there are several minerals in the phones, like gold and cooper, which can be removed and used for other purposes.

He noted further that as the sector was facing various challenges and more opportunities arising out of it, Tanzania was inviting more investors to invest in telephone industry to improve communication.

"Phones which are not functioning have other potential in our industry, including minerals. As the communication sector continues to grow rapidly, more demands and challenges emerge too.

So there is need to have a mobile phone factory," he stressed Tanzania's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ms Naimi Aziz, said they were pleased to visit TCRA and see their performance and how communication system was being handled in Tanzania and outside.

According to her, they were also happy to see how well Tanzania was performing in the security of communication systems and control of cybercrime.

She explained that they have witnessed how admirably Tanzanian professionals work in handling communication of the whole country every day.