Libya's Coast Guard Rescues Over 270 Europe-Bound Migrants

The Libyan coast guard says it has rescued 278 migrants on four different boats in recent days. The migrants, including 18 women and two children, had been trying to make their way to Europe.
Libya's coast guard on Saturday said it had intercepted four boats carrying 278 migrants headed for Europe off the country's Mediterranean coast earlier in the week.
Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the migrants, including 18 women and two children, were intercepted on Tuesday in separate rescue operations off the coast near the capital, Tripoli.
The operations took place during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which ended on Wednesday.
Libya descended into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
In recent years, the country has been a major transit route for migrants, mostly Africans, trying to reach Europe by ship, with thousands being rescued or drowning at sea when their boat sinks.
(AP, dpa)
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.