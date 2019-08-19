Kenya: Why Baby Majesty Bahati Already Has Online 'Frenemies' Just Days After His Birth

Gospel singer Bahati's newborn son maybe just a few days old, but he appears to have already acquired some online frenemies.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua welcomed their son on Wednesday naming him Majesty and the father of four took to social media to share the good news with his fans.

However, what has left the online community murmuring is how just hours after the baby was born and the parents creating social media pages for him, he already has thousands of followers on Instagram.

Baby Majesty's Instagram followers have already surpassed the 23,000 mark.

In addition to that, he was named the brand ambassador of RFH Hospital where he was born.

Here are some of the comments from the online community regarding baby Majesty's growing fame:

"Hii Kenya ni connections tu Unazaliwa unapata kazi @0 day old Sasa huyu majesty bahati ashakua brand ambassador tena," wrote Angel P.

"Mimi hata Niko na followers 250," Tanasha Mondi commented.

"Sai ako 6k+ mm nachezea 200 only," Nyawate Barbra wrote.

"Kako na job on the first day of existence na kuna watu wametarmac forever na degree zao hadi viatu zikakuliwa na baro," remarked Estelle.

Yaani @Majestybahati is an ambassador already and he's just hours old na a grown ass woman like me bado nasoma ndo nipate job 😭 🚮🚮

-- Ythera_ ndegwa 🇰🇪 (@ytherandegwa) August 14, 2019

@majestybahati amezaliwa Leo na Ni brand ambassador wa RFH Hospital already,😂🙌

-- Kipng'etich Sydney (@kipngetich_syd) August 14, 2019

Majesty bahati ameziliwa leo na amefika 12.6k followers wolololo

-- Miss Babes.. (@Charlenebouza) August 14, 2019